Reliance Jio has launched a special offer for its JioFiber users, specifically for the ones using the company's set-top box. Jio offers free access to premium content on Zee5 streaming service. JioFiber users will now have access to the entire library of premium content available across multiple languages and genres. Zee5 premium content has 1.25 lakh hours of on-demand content and over 100 live TV channels. Jio Fiber users get unlimited access to Zee5 premium content on Silver quarterly and above plans.

How to get Zee5 complimentary access:

The new and existing JioFiber users, recharging with quarterly or annual silver plan will get access to Zee5 premium content by default. Any Gold plan subscriber will also get access to Zee5 premium content.

For the new JioFiber users on monthly Silver plan, the premium content will be available for first three recharges. Existing users active on a Silver quarterly or above plan will also be able to get access to the complimentary service.

JioFiber users looking for access to even more premium content can opt for the Gold plan which offers higher speeds and more broadband data along with access to a bouquet of premium OTTs, the company said in a statement.

JioFiber Gold plan provides:

-Data Speeds of up to 250 Mbps

-Unlimited Internet (Up to 1,750 GB data monthly)

-Unlimited Voice Calling

-Access to Premium OTT applications – Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, SunNxt, Voot, AltBalaji, Lionsgate, HoiChoi, Shemaroome, JioCinema and JioSaavn

-Unlimited Video Calling & Conferencing (TV Video Calling also included)

-Unlimited access to Jio Applications

