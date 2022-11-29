Jio network outage: Users unable to make calls, send messages1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Reliance Jio users across the country are facing issues making calls and sending messages. Several users took to microblogging platform Twitter to complain about the issue. While some claimed that they are unable to make calls, others said that they are unable to send/receive messages from their Jio numbers. A section of users also complained that they are unable to use mobile internet.