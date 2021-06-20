Reliance Jio Phone 5G expected to launch this week. What we know so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries Ltd. will be conducting its annual general meet (AGM) on 24 June. The company is expected to make major announcements at the event, including the launch of a cheap 5G smartphone. The new 5G smartphone is expected to not only be cheaper than current 5G smartphones but is also to undercut the price of current 4G smartphones. The company is also expected to unveil a new affordable laptop at the event.

What to expect from the new Jio 5G smartphone

The phone is expected to come equipped with bare minimum specifications. In order to ensure a smooth experience, Google is expected to build customized software based on Android. This software is expected to be lighter than Android One version which is built for entry-level smartphones. The new operating system could be named JioOS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent reports have suggested that both companies are facing problems with the manufacturing process of the new phone. The problems have been attributed to supply chain issues. The new smartphone is still expected to launch during the AGM. However, if the new reports are to be believed, there will be limited inventory in the initial phase.

What else to expect on 24 June

Reliance is also expected to launch a new affordable laptop during the event. Leaked pictures suggest a minimalist design for the laptop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

