Reliance Jio plans offering 2GB mobile data per day: Check full list

Jio offers multiple prepaid plans that come with 2GB mobile data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits along with free access to apps including JioTV, JioCinema and JioSecurity.
Own a Reliance Jio prepaid number and looking for a recharge plan giving ample mobile data and benefits? The telecom operator offers multiple prepaid plans that come with 2GB mobile data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits along with free access to apps including JioTV, JioCinema and JioSecurity. Here we bring you the entire list of Jio mobile plans with 2GB data per day
Reliance Jio ₹249 Plan
In addition to the 2GB of data per day, Reliance Jio₹249 plan comes with 100SMS data per day. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling data. It has a validity of 23 days and offers 46GB total mobile data.
Reliance Jio ₹299 plan
Reliance Jio ₹299 plan has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2GB mobile data daily. With the plan, Jio customers will get unlimited voice calling data, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio ₹533 plan
Coming with a validity of 56 days, Reliance Jio ₹533 plan offers a total of 112GB. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio ₹719 is another popular plan that offers 2GB data per day. The plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with complimentary benefits like unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and others.
Reliance Jio ₹799 plan
This Jio prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days. It offers 112GB of high-speed data for the validity period, translating to 2GB mobile data per day. The plan offers 1-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Additional benefits are unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio ₹1,066 plan
Reliance Jio ₹1,066 plan has a validity of 84 days. The plan offers 2GB mobile data daily and 173GB of data total. This plan also offers 1-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth ₹499 for free along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio ₹2879 plan
Reliance Jio ₹2879 plan has a validity of 365 days. It offers total data of 730GB along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps subscription.
