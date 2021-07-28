Reliance Jio offers added benefits to subscribers of postpaid and prepaid plans. These benefits include high-speed data as well as access to various OTT streaming platforms. Prepaid users also get access to content from Disney+ Hotstar with a few plans.

JioPostPaid Plus Plans

The JioPostPaid Plus plans offered by the telco offer some of the most popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from these three titles that dominate the OTT space in India, Jio also provides access to its own Jio TV and JioCinema bouquet of content.

Here are the JioPostPaid Plans that offer access to all three streaming options including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

₹399 Plan: The cheapest JioPostPaid Plus plan available to the user provides a subscription to all three streaming services. The plan offers 75GB data with a maximum data rollover of 200GB. After the limit of 75GB data, users will have to purchase data at a price of ₹10 per GB (same price for all plans). The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription is valid for 1 year.

₹599 Plan: The plan offers a maximum of 100GB data in the billing cycle as well as maximum data rollover of 200GB. The user will be charged ₹10 per GB after the given limit is exhausted. Further, the plan can be shared with an additional family member using a JioPostpaid connection.

₹799 Plan: The plan provides a maximum of 150GB data per billing cycle and also provides 200GB data rollover. The benefits of the plan can be shared with 2 additional postpaid connections under the Family Plan.

₹999 Plan: The plan offers a maximum of 200GB per billing cycle and offers 3 additional SIM cards under the Family plan. The maximum data rollover is 500GB.

₹1,499 Plan: The most expensive plan on the list provides 300GB data during the billing cycle and users can carry over a maximum of 500GB to the next billing cycle. However, the plan does not offer additional SIM cards under the family plan.

These are a few plans for prepaid users to access Disney+ Hotstar:

₹ 2,599 plan

2,599 plan ₹ 598 Plan

598 Plan ₹ 777 Plan

777 Plan ₹ 401 Plan

Disney+ Hotstar revamped their plans and pricing method for all users on Tuesday. The changes may affect the free subscription being offered by Reliance Jio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics