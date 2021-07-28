₹399 Plan: The cheapest JioPostPaid Plus plan available to the user provides a subscription to all three streaming services. The plan offers 75GB data with a maximum data rollover of 200GB. After the limit of 75GB data, users will have to purchase data at a price of ₹10 per GB (same price for all plans). The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription is valid for 1 year.