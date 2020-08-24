Reliance Jio has two new prepaid plans that the company claims are tailored for Cricket enthusiasts. The new plans offer subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year and also provide data benefits.

Here’s a list of all recharge plans that the company claims, provides Cricket coverage and Jio benefits:

₹401 Plan

One of the first Jio prepaid plans to offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company claims that the ₹401 plan offers a validity of 28 days and provides 3GB of data per day and additional 6GB of data for days when the user exhausts the daily limit. This plan is ideal for users with a heavy data usage on a daily basis.

₹499 Plan

The ₹499 Cricket pack offers 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth ₹399. According to Reliance Jio’s website, the plan will provide unlimited cricketing coverage. Apart from the subscription benefits, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. However, the pack does not offer any voice of SMS benefits.

₹777 Plan

With this new plan users will get one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399. Unlike the ₹499 plan, this plan also offers voice and data benefits. The quarterly plan provides 131 GB DATA, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps. The plan offers a validity of 84 days. The user will get 1.5GB of data per day and overall additional data of 5GB with the pack.

₹2,599 Plan

This plan comes with the longest validity that’s on offer. The pack provide a validity of 365 days. The user gets 2GB of data per day. Additionally, the user gets a total 10GB more for days when the 2GB limit is crossed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated