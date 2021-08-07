Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Reliance Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Details here

Reliance Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Details here

The Reliance Jio prepaid plans also provide free voice calling along with other benefits
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Reliance Jio also offers subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime with few of its postpaid plans

Reliance Jio offers plans that provide subscriptions to various streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video. The telco offers various benefits for both postpaid and prepaid customers. Postpaid users can get access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Prepaid customers can avail Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with four plans.

Here are the four plans that provide Disney+ Hotstar subscription:

2,599 plan: The plan with a validity of 365 days provides one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It offers 2GB data per day.

598 Plan: The plan offers a validity of 56 days and it also provides one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost. It offers 2GB data per day.

777 Plan: The plan offers a validity of 84 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. It provides 1.5GB data per day.

401 Plan: The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it provides one year of subscription for Disney+ Hotstar. It offers 3GB data per day.

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched a subscription model for new subscribers. The subscription model is a lot like how Netflix categorizes its plans. The company has started offering plans on the basis of streaming quality and the number of devices it can be watched on. Disney+ Hotstar did confirm that current VIP subscribers will be unaffected by the change in plans.

There is no confirmation whether the plans offered along with the Reliance Jio plans will also be affected by the re-modelling of subscription plans.

