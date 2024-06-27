India’s telecommunications network, Jio, has unveiled its latest range of unlimited plans, with a hike on existing tariff rates. The new plans will be available starting from 3 July 2024, and users can expect to receive unlimited 5G data across the country on plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the 5G rollout, Jio revealed that nearly 85 per cent of the operational 5G cells in India are powered by Jio’s stand-alone True 5G network.

Tariff Details:

Popular plans under the new structure include:

₹189 for 2GB with a validity of 28 days

₹249 for 1GB/day with a validity of 28 days

₹299 for 1.5GB/day with a validity of 28 days

₹349 for 2GB/day with a validity of 28 days

₹399 for 2.5GB/day with a validity of 28 days

₹449 for 3GB/day with a validity of 28 days For extended validity, the plans are as follows:

₹579 for 1.5GB/day with a validity of 56 days

₹629 for 2GB/day with a validity of 56 days

₹479 for 6GB with a validity of 84 days

₹799 for 1.5GB/day with a validity of 84 days

₹859 for 2GB/day with a validity of 84 days

₹1199 for 3GB/day with a validity of 84 days

₹1899 for 24GB with a validity of 336 days

₹3599 for 2.5GB/day with a validity of 365 days In addition to the new plans, Jio Platforms Limited is introducing two applications designed to enhance user experience:

JioSafe - A quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, and file transfer, priced at ₹ 199 per month. JioTranslate - An AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, priced at ₹ 99 per month. Jio users will have free access to both applications for an entire year, valued at ₹298 per month.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “The introduction of these new plans is part of our ongoing effort to drive industry innovation and promote sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. High-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India, and Jio is proud to play a significant role in this transformation. Our commitment is always to our country and customers, and we will continue to invest in India’s digital future."

