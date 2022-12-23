Reliance Jio’s Happy New Years 2023 plans: Details on validity, price and more

Reliance Jio’s Happy New Years 2023 plans: Details on validity, price and more2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- These Happy New Year 2023 prepaid plans include a ₹2,023 plan and additional benefits to ₹2,999 plan.
Reliance Jio, a Telecom company, has introduced its prepaid new year offers for all the users. These Happy New Year 2023 prepaid plans include a ₹2,023 plan and additional benefits to ₹2,999 plan.
Reliance Jio, a Telecom company, has introduced its prepaid new year offers for all the users. These Happy New Year 2023 prepaid plans include a ₹2,023 plan and additional benefits to ₹2,999 plan.
Reliance Jio’s ₹2,023 prepaid plan provides several benefits to users. It offers a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily uses out of which users will receive 2.5GB of internet everyday. After exhausting the data, users can get unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. Speaking of calls, users will get unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. It is notable that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and it will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Although, these Prime membership subscriptions will be valid for only new users.
Reliance Jio’s ₹2,023 prepaid plan provides several benefits to users. It offers a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily uses out of which users will receive 2.5GB of internet everyday. After exhausting the data, users can get unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. Speaking of calls, users will get unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. It is notable that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and it will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Although, these Prime membership subscriptions will be valid for only new users.
The ₹2,999 Jio plan comes with unlimited 912.5GB data that users will be allowed to use 2.5GB everyday. After exhausting it, users can use the unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. It provides users with unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is for 365 days and offers a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.
The ₹2,999 Jio plan comes with unlimited 912.5GB data that users will be allowed to use 2.5GB everyday. After exhausting it, users can use the unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. It provides users with unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is for 365 days and offers a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.
It is noteworthy that this plan is not a new plan but there are certain new benefits that will be added to the plan. These additional benefits are 23 days of extra validity and 75GB of extra high-speed data.
It is noteworthy that this plan is not a new plan but there are certain new benefits that will be added to the plan. These additional benefits are 23 days of extra validity and 75GB of extra high-speed data.
Meanwhile, the telecom giant has also introduced a new ₹749 prepaid plan. This plan supports 90 days of validity and provides unlimited calling benefits with data. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
Meanwhile, the telecom giant has also introduced a new ₹749 prepaid plan. This plan supports 90 days of validity and provides unlimited calling benefits with data. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
The all new ₹749 prepaid plan from Jio is offering unlimited local and national calling. It also provides users 2GB of daily data and once this data limit is over users can get internet speed reduced by 64kbps. Interestingly, this is a 90 days plan and offers 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
The all new ₹749 prepaid plan from Jio is offering unlimited local and national calling. It also provides users 2GB of daily data and once this data limit is over users can get internet speed reduced by 64kbps. Interestingly, this is a 90 days plan and offers 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.