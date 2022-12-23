Reliance Jio’s Happy New Years 2023 plans: Details on validity, price and more

Jio ₹ 2,023 plan

Reliance Jio’s ₹2,023 prepaid plan provides several benefits to users. It offers a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily uses out of which users will receive 2.5GB of internet everyday. After exhausting the data, users can get unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. Speaking of calls, users will get unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. It is notable that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and it will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Although, these Prime membership subscriptions will be valid for only new users.