The cricket Twenty20 IPL tournament is set to commence on 9 April at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. In order to promote the viewership of the tournament, Jio is rolling out multiple initiatives for Jio users.

Jio has announced that all JioPostpaid Plus plans will come embedded with access to IPL.

The company is offering embedded access with 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to watch live matches.

The offer will be provided with four of its plans that fall under JioPostpaid Plus. The cheapest plan among the four is priced at ₹401. The plan offers 3GB data per day and an additional 6GB of data. The validity of the plan is limited to 28 days.

The ₹598 plan is also offered with 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to watch live matches. The plan offers 2GB per day with a validity of 56 days.

The ₹777 plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day and an additional 5GB data with a validity of 84 days. The plan offers 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to watch live matches.

The most expensive pack is priced at ₹2,599. The plan offers 2GB data per day and an additional 10 GB of data. The plan also offers 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to watch live matches. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

Additionally, Jio has announced that it is the sponsor of all eight franchises in IPL 2021. The company has also introduced a live gaming initiative called Jio Cricket Play Along which will also be free to all users (Jio or non-Jio)

