Reliance Jio’s new prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day: Check details1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- Reliance Jio’s new ₹750 plan offers 2GB daily mobile data for a period of 90 days.
Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid users. Priced at ₹750, the new prepaid plan offers 2GB mobile data per day for a validity of 90 days. The new Jio plan commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The new plan is listed on the My Jio app.