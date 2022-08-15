OPEN APP
Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid users. Priced at 750, the new prepaid plan offers 2GB mobile data per day for a validity of 90 days. The new Jio plan commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The new plan is listed on the My Jio app.

Jio 750 prepaid plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio’s new 750 plan brings consolidated benefits of two different plans- 749 and Re 1. The former offers unlimited voice calling data and mobile data to the users with a daily limit of 2GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. It also offers 100SMS per day along with subscription to Jio apps.

The second Re 1 plan offers 100 MB high speed data (thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps) for a validity of 90 days. In addition, users will get access to Jio apps, including JioSaavn, JioCinema, and others.

Other Reliance Jio plans with 2GB data per day

Reliance Jio’s new 750 plan will join the existing list of 249, 299, 533, 719, RS 799, 1066 and 2879 plans. All these prepaid plans offer 2GB per day. However, each plan comes with different validity and benefits. For example, Reliance Jio 249 plan has a validity of 23 days, while the 299 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Similarly, 533 offers 56 days validity. Jio’s 719 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 84 days.

The 799 and 1,066 prepaid plans of Reliance Jio come with additional benefits of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. While the former has a validity of 56 days, the latter comes with a validity of 84 days. Lastly, Reliance Jio 2,879 offers a validity of 365 days.

