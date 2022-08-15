Reliance Jio’s new prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day: Check details

Reliance Jio’s new ₹750 plan will join the existing list of ₹249, ₹299, ₹533, ₹719, RS 799, ₹1066 and ₹2879 plans. All these prepaid plans offer 2GB per day. However, each plan comes with different validity and benefits. For example, Reliance Jio ₹249 plan has a validity of 23 days, while the ₹299 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Similarly, ₹533 offers 56 days validity. Jio’s ₹719 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 84 days.

