Reliance Industries' Jio platform has started providing information regarding coronavirus vaccine availability through WhatsApp chatbot , along with other customer services, according to a PTI report.

"Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information," the report added.

The new service enables people to look for coronavirus vaccine availability, without the hassle of the one-time password to refresh the session.

The service available on 7000770007 responds by just typing "Hi".

The chatbot works for users on other mobile networks as well for vaccine-related information and recharging a Jio account.

Unlike other official online portals, a user can refresh the Covid-19 vaccine centre and availability search by posting the 'pin code' in the chat and then typing the pin code of the area.

The users of the telecom operator can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart and international roaming on the chatbot.

The chatbot seeks verification of the user before providing account-related information if accessed from a non-Jio network or an unregistered number.

