The new service enables people to look for coronavirus vaccine availability, without the hassle of the one-time password to refresh the session
Reliance Industries' Jio platform has started providing information regarding coronavirus vaccine availability through WhatsApp chatbot, along with other customer services, according to a PTI report.
"Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information," the report added.