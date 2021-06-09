Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Reliance Jio starts providing Covid vaccine availability info to users via WhatsApp

Reliance Jio starts providing Covid vaccine availability info to users via WhatsApp

Premium
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio users can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart and international roaming on the chatbot.
1 min read . 05:56 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The new service enables people to look for coronavirus vaccine availability, without the hassle of the one-time password to refresh the session

Reliance Industries' Jio platform has started providing information regarding coronavirus vaccine availability through WhatsApp chatbot, along with other customer services, according to a PTI report.

Reliance Industries' Jio platform has started providing information regarding coronavirus vaccine availability through WhatsApp chatbot, along with other customer services, according to a PTI report.

"Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information," the report added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information," the report added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new service enables people to look for coronavirus vaccine availability, without the hassle of the one-time password to refresh the session.

The service available on 7000770007 responds by just typing "Hi".

The chatbot works for users on other mobile networks as well for vaccine-related information and recharging a Jio account.

Unlike other official online portals, a user can refresh the Covid-19 vaccine centre and availability search by posting the 'pin code' in the chat and then typing the pin code of the area.

The users of the telecom operator can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart and international roaming on the chatbot.

The chatbot seeks verification of the user before providing account-related information if accessed from a non-Jio network or an unregistered number.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!