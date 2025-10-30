Reliance Jio to provide 18 months of Google AI Pro access worth over ₹35,000 for free: All you need to know

​Reliance Jio has announced that it will provide an 18-month free Google AI Pro subscription worth ₹35,100 to Jio users for free. The offer will first be eligible to users between 18 and 25 years of age and will eventually roll out to all eligible users nationwide.

Who is eligible for the free Google AI Pro offer?

In a release, Jio said that all the prepaid and postpaid users having 5G unlimited plans of ₹349 or above are eligible for the offer. Users will need to stay active with the unlimited 5G plan in order to avail the benefit of the subscription, Jio said.

As mentioned earlier, early access to the offer is being rolled out to users from age 18 to 25. Jio says that eligible users will be able to activate the free Google AI Pro offer by clicking on the Claim Now banner in the MyJio app.

Meanwhile, existing Google AI Pro members will be given the choice to switch to the free Jio-backed subscription at the end of their current paid plan.

​Notably, the Google AI Pro subscription offers a higher usage limit for the company’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model, along with more access to image generation and creating videos via the Nano Banana model. Users also get access to video generation via the company's newly launched Veo 3.1 model, along with expanded access to NotebookLM and 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive.