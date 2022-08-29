Reliance Jio True 5G unveiled: What is it, features and more

Speaking at the event, Akash Ambani, Chairman- Reliance Jio said that “Jio True 5G truly delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and dramatically lower latency.”
At its 45th AGM today, Reliance unveiled more details about its 5G network services in the country. The company said that Jio True 5G comes with three-fold advantages including stand-alone 5G architecture, broadest spectrum and advanced carrier aggregation technologies.
Speaking at the event, Akash Ambani, Chairman- Reliance Jio said that “Jio True 5G truly delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and dramatically lower latency." He also demonstrated the speed test of Jio True 5G during the live event where the network delivered a speed of 1.09Gbps on a smartphone.
The company said that over 80% of the data consumed over Jio is in the video format. It believed that Jio True 5G will shift gears and will allow users to consumer more immersive content at dramatically high speed with high-quality video calling experience.
Jio True 5G’s ultra-low latency will enable real-time applications like cloud gaming, even when the user is on move. Jio True 5G will also enable immersive experiences and JioGlass and devices from other partners.
