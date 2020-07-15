There were many announcement made at Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries. One of the announcements made at the event was regarding the company’s new over the top (OTT) platform, Jio TV Plus. The new platform will allow integration of different content apps into one interface.

At the AGM, Akash Ambani gave viewers a demonstration of the new Jio TV Plus interface. He claimed that 12 OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, and others will be able to select content from the platform without the need to log-in to every new application separately.

The interface will divide content in different genres for ease of browsing. The TV shows and movies will be arranged in different categories for Jio TV Plus customers.

Another feature that will help in accessing content is the voice command feature. The Jio TV Plus will be able to look for different content using voice search. Other new features include a unique polling option. Users will be able to conduct polls on the Jio TV Plus. The poll numbers can easily be accessed in realtime.

The company also launched Jio Glass. The new product is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D avatars, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

The Jio Glass weighs just 75gms and comes with personalized audio. In order to access content on the device, the company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone in order to access different use case scenarios.

The Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms. According to the company, Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps for now. The Glass can be used for educational purposes using holographic content.

