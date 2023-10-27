New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India's top carrier, announced on Friday the rollout of its JioSpaceFiber satellite broadband service, which it showcased at the India Mobile Congress as the nation's inaugural satellite-driven giga fiber service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The satellite broadband aims to extend high-speed internet access to previously untapped regions in India. To display its extensive reach, the Mukesh Ambani-backed telecom connected four distant locations: Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odissa, and ONGC in Jorhat, Assam.

“Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected," said Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that JioSpaceFiber aims to provide everyone with the opportunity to partake fully in a burgeoning digital society, offering gigabit-level access to governmental, educational, health, and entertainment services online.

To enhance the Jio True5G's availability, even in far-flung areas, the satellite network will also add mobile backhaul capacity. Collaborating with SES, Jio will tap into the latest medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology. The tie-up provides Jio access to SES's O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites, positioning the company uniquely in offering reliable and scalable broadband at competitive rates across India, the company said in a statement.

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India," said John-Paul Hemingway, chief strategy officer at SES. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country," he added.

As per a company statement, Jio already provides over 450 million Indians with high-speed broadband through fixed line and wireless. JioSpaceFiber joins Jio's existing broadband services lineup, including JioFiber and JioAirFiber, ensuring consumers and businesses get reliable, fast, and low-latency internet and entertainment services, irrespective of their location.

During the inaugural session, Ambani said that Jio deployed a 5G cell every 10 seconds, installing over 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am humbled to share that Jio alone has contributed to 85% of the overall 5G capacity in the country…and provided one of the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world," he said, adding that Jio’s 5G rollout was powered by a 100% in-house 5G stack, designed, developed and manufactured entirely by Indian talent.

Through its 5G infrastructure, including services like JioFiber and JioAirFiber, Jio can provide 5G access to over 200 million unconnected homes and premises, making India the broadband capital of the world, Ambani said, adding that India ranked amongst the top three 5G-enabled nations, with over 125 million 5G users.

