Reliance Jio has unveiled a new prepaid plan designed for entertainment enthusiasts, bundling telecom services with a three-month complimentary JioHotstar subscription. Priced at ₹949, the plan offers users a seamless streaming experience alongside essential mobile services, making it an attractive option for those who enjoy films, web series, and live sports.

Comprehensive Benefits of the ₹ 949 Plan The new plan aims to provide a well-rounded package, featuring 2GB of high-speed data per day. Once the daily limit is reached, internet speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps, ensuring continued connectivity. Additionally, subscribers will benefit from unlimited voice calls across all networks within India and 100 SMS per day.

The ₹949 plan carries a validity of 84 days, offering users an extended period without the need for frequent recharges. However, the standout feature of this package is the inclusion of a free JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months. This service grants access to a vast library of films, television programmes, exclusive series, and live sporting events.

JioHotstar: A Unified Streaming Platform JioHotstar is a newly launched streaming service that merges Reliance’s JioCinema with Disney+ Hotstar. Launched in February 2025, the platform consolidates extensive content from both services, delivering a diverse collection of entertainment in one place.

The JioHotstar Mobile subscription, included with the ₹949 plan, permits streaming on a single mobile device at 720p resolution. While the free version is ad-supported, users have the option to upgrade to premium plans for enhanced features, including higher resolutions, multiple-device support, and an ad-free experience. Subscription fees for the premium tier start at ₹299 per month, ₹499 for three months, and ₹1,499 for a year.

How to Activate the Offer Customers can avail of the ₹949 plan via the MyJio app, Jio's official website, or third-party recharge platforms such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. Upon activation, users can enable their JioHotstar subscription through the MyJio app by following the provided instructions, ensuring a hassle-free setup.