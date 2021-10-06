Reliance Jio users are reporting problems with their network and data. Users have registered the downtime on Downdetector, which registered a sharp spike in reports around 11 am. While the reports on Downdetector have declined, there hasn't been any official statement from the network carrier. Users are also taking to Twitter to report the issues with the carrier.

On Downdetector, users from all over the country are reporting problems with the network. Many users have reported the issue from big cities which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore.

In response to Tweets mentioning the issue, Jiocare is asking for the users to DM their number to the company for further investigation.

Jiocare responded to one customer saying, “We are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Our team is working on the same and services will be restored as soon as possible."

@JioCare please get my connection fixed unable to lodge case via toll free or chat it gets dis connected saying "During this pandemic situation we are working with Limited System & Resources. We are currently unable to answer your query. We appreciate your cooperation. — Nitesh Kumar Khatri (@nitesh0900) October 6, 2021

No it's not your phone, stop restarting your phones!!

It's jio😑#Jiodown https://t.co/TGCw3HrrhV — Pradeep Yadav (@DeePBhopali) October 6, 2021

Citizens on Twitter were quick to start a meme fest on the outage. The 6-hour long Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage has gotten users worried about another extended bout of network downtime.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

