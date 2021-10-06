Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio users are reporting problems with their network and data. Users have registered the downtime on Downdetector, which registered a sharp spike in reports around 11 am. While the reports on Downdetector have declined, there hasn't been any official statement from the network carrier. Users are also taking to Twitter to report the issues with the carrier.

On Downdetector, users from all over the country are reporting problems with the network. Many users have reported the issue from big cities which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore.

On Downdetector, users from all over the country are reporting problems with the network. Many users have reported the issue from big cities which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore.

In response to Tweets mentioning the issue, Jiocare is asking for the users to DM their number to the company for further investigation.

Jiocare responded to one customer saying, “We are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Our team is working on the same and services will be restored as soon as possible."

Citizens on Twitter were quick to start a meme fest on the outage. The 6-hour long Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage has gotten users worried about another extended bout of network downtime.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

