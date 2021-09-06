Reliance Jio partnered with tech giant Google to develop its made-for-India 'JioPhone Next' that is slated to be launched on September 10 (Friday). Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said JioPhone Next will be the most affordable smartphone not just in India but globally. Speaking at RIL's 44th annual general meeting in June, Ambani asserted that an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India '2G-mukt' (free of 2G).

JioPhone Next: 7 key things you should know

1) JioPhone Next is powered by an optimised version of the Andriod operating system that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, especially for the Indian market.

2) JioPhone Next packs a punch with cutting-edge features including voice assistant, language translation, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and smart camera with augmented reality filters, among others. For users who might not be able to read content in their language, the phone will allow users to translate what's on their screen with a tap of a button, and even have it read back to them in their own language.

3) JioPhone Next might come with an ‘estimated’ price of ₹3,499. But Reliance Jio will likely give more offers to cut the price down.

4) JioPhone Next is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor which supports 4G networks.

5) Reliance Jio is expected to give the buyer a choice of 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. In terms of internal storage options, Jio might launch a 16GB variant and 32GB variant.

6) The device is tipped to get a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution.

7) The new JioPhone Next will be launched in different colours, including the blue variant pictured above.

8) The smartphone comes equipped with a fast, high-quality camera that will yield clearer photos at night and in low-light situations. Google has also partnered with Snap (parent company of photo sharing app Snapchat) to integrate India-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone's camera.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.