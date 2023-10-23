Reliance Jio has introduced an annual prepaid plan that has generated significant interest among users. Here are details about these annual plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio’s annual ₹ 3,227 plan The Reliance Jio annual plan, priced at ₹3,227, offers a full year of validity and includes a valuable bonus of access to Amazon Prime Video, specifically the Mobile Edition. The standout feature of this plan, in addition to the Prime Video benefit, is its substantial data allowance.

This plan provides users with a daily allotment of 2GB of high-speed data, resulting in a total of 730GB of data for the entire year. Alongside this generous data allocation, the plan upholds Reliance Jio's promise of unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. Additionally, subscribers will have the added benefit of free access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema, further enhancing the attractiveness of the package.

Reliance Jio provides alternative options to consider aside from Amazon Prime Video. For those who prefer Sony Liv, Zee5, or Disney+Hotstar, the telecom giant offers annual plans priced at ₹3,226, ₹3,225, and ₹3,178, respectively. These plans offer the same benefits as the new Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and cater to a diverse audience with a range of OTT preferences.

For those who enjoy content from both Zee5 and Sony Liv, Reliance Jio offers a comprehensive annual plan priced at ₹3,662. This plan includes a year of validity and provides a daily data allowance of 2.5GB, ensuring both connectivity and entertainment needs are met.

If you are in search of a budget-friendly annual prepaid plan, the ₹2,545 option is a compelling selection. It provides 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS daily, and boasts a validity of 336 days.

