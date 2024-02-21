Reliance’s ‘Hanooman’: Mukesh Ambani-backed ChatGPT to be launched in March. Details here
In a significant step towards the development of indigenous artificial intelligence in India, the BharatGPT group, backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and IITs, aims to launch its first ChatGPT-style service ‘Hanooman’ next month.
