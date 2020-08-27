Remember office banter? Audio apps want to bring that back

When it was introduced as a hackathon project in 2018, Yac, which was first named “Yelling Across Cubicles," worked more like a Walkie-Talkie, facilitating live spoken exchanges. But the company switched its approach in April 2019. Letting users listen to messages when they wanted to, rather than making them listen live, respected people’s time more, Mr. Mitchell said. The platform has about 5,000 users and has raised $2.2 million from investors, with Slack Technologies Inc leading the latest funding round this month.