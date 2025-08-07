Repost Instagram reels now? Meta drops new features - Check them out here!

Instagram, owned by Meta, announced on Wednesday that the rollout of three new features is designed to help users connect more effectively with their friends.

In a video shared on the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that the platform aims to be “not just a lean-back experience that is just fun and entertaining, but also a participatory one.”

Friends mapping shows the last active location One of the most notable additions is a new map feature that allows users to share their last active location on Instagram with friends.

Available within the direct messaging (DM) inbox, this update mirrors Snapchat's Snap Map, marking yet another example of Instagram adopting ideas from its competitors.

To share a Reel or post on your profile, tap the repost icon.

This addition builds on the platform's ongoing expansion of DM functionalities, which have become central to how users interact socially on the app.

The new Instagram map feature lets you share your last active location with selected friends, and you can turn it off anytime. You can also explore the map to see what your friends or favourite creators are posting from fun or interesting places. Whether you're sharing or just exploring, the map offers a new, lightweight way to stay connected.

Repost your favourite reel and posts Instagram allows users to repost public Reels and feed posts, making it easier to share content they enjoy with friends.

These reposts appear in friends' and followers' feeds as recommendations and are also saved in a dedicated “Reposts” tab on the user’s profile for easy access.

Reposts automatically credit the original creator. If you’re a creator, this means your content could be shared with and recommended to new audiences, including people who don’t follow you, giving you a greater chance to grow your reach.

How to control your Instagram location sharing? Location sharing is off by default, and you'll only share your location if you choose to opt in. When you do, you have full control over who can see it — whether it’s Close Friends, selected friends, or no one at all.

You can also exclude specific people or places from seeing your location. If enabled, your location will update whenever you open the app or return to it after it's been running in the background.

You can turn off location sharing anytime.

For parents using Instagram's supervision tools, there are options to manage and control your teen's location-sharing settings on the map.