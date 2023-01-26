As India celebrates 74th Republic Day, telecom operator Vi (popularly known as Vodafone Idea) has announced an exclusive offer for its customers. As part of the offer, Vi prepaid customers will be eligible for 5GB extra data at no extra cost. The additional 5GB mobile data will be available on recharge plans of ₹299 and above.

The telco is also giving 2GB additional data at no extra cost for customers recharging their numbers starting ₹199 up to ₹299. Readers must note that the said additional data will be valid for 28 days. Also, the offer will be valid till February 7, 2023 on recharges made via Vi app.

“This #RepublicDay, Vi is offering an exclusive offer to its pre-paid customers to recharge on Vi App. Users can enjoy 5GB additional data at no extra cost on recharge of ₹299 & above. On recharges starting ₹199 up to ₹299, users can avail 2GB additional data at no extra cost," the company said.

Some of the plans offered by Vi are listed below

Vi ₹ 299 plan

The prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers 1.5GB data per day and comes with a 100 SMS daily limit. Customers can avail unlimited voice calling data with the plan. It comes with data rollover facility, free access to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

Vi ₹ 359 plan

Vi ₹359 prepaid plan also comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers unlimited voice calling data to the customers along with 3GB mobile data per day and 100 local and national SMS per day.

Vi ₹479 plan

The Vi ₹479 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan has a validity of 56 days, and comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS daily limit.

Vi ₹719 plan

This Vi prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. It offers 1.5GB per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.