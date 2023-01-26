Republic Day 2023: Vi offers up to 5GB extra data on these prepaid plan2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- Vi prepaid customers will be eligible for 5GB extra data at no extra cost. The additional 5GB mobile data will be available on recharge plans of ₹299 and above.
As India celebrates 74th Republic Day, telecom operator Vi (popularly known as Vodafone Idea) has announced an exclusive offer for its customers. As part of the offer, Vi prepaid customers will be eligible for 5GB extra data at no extra cost. The additional 5GB mobile data will be available on recharge plans of ₹299 and above.
