Republic Day Sale 2026: Top iPhone deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vijay Sales – check prices here

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Republic Day sales have begun on most major e-commerce platforms that are offering hefty discounts on various iPhone models. The phones that are currently being discounted range from the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air to older iPhone models like the iPhone 15. Here's a list of all the iPhone deals during this Republic Day sale.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max: iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed on Amazon for ₹1,49,900, the same price it debuted at during the September launch event. However, the e-commerce giant is offering a ₹6,000 coupon and a ₹3,000 instant bank discount for SBI cardholders, taking the effective price to ₹1,40,400.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, the phone is also listed at its launch price of ₹1,34,900. However, there is a ₹6,500 coupon and a ₹3,000 instant bank discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions, which takes the effective price of the device to ₹1,25,400.

Apple's slimmest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air, is perhaps the most lucrative iPhone on sale this year. The phone launched at a price of ₹1,19,900 but is currently listed for ₹95,499 on Amazon. The company is also offering a ₹3,000 coupon and a ₹1,250 instant bank discount, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹91,249.

For all three of these devices, the effective price may be even lower if you pay using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup.

iPhone 17: iPhone 17 is listed at its launch price of ₹82,900 on Vijay Sales, but the company is offering a ₹4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹78,900.

Moreover, Vijay Sales is also offering 0.75% loyalty points to customers who join the My VS loyalty program to earn loyalty coins with the purchase. These can be redeemed at Vijay Sales stores or on the website and are counted as being worth one rupee each.

iPhone 15: iPhone 15 is listed at a price of ₹54,900 on Flipkart. However, the company is offering a ₹3,000 instant bank discount for HDFC credit card users, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹51,900. Moreover, there is also an option to exchange an old device for up to ₹26,500 to reduce the price of the iPhone 15 further