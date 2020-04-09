Since smartphones became smart enough to become devices that needed high standards of safety, there are multiple options that manufacturers have provided to users. After PIN codes, biometric identification became the staple choice due to ease of access and its responsiveness. Fingerprint sensors have been accepted as the preferred choice for most manufacturers. However, a new study by Cisco’s Talos reveals that the sensor can be duped multiple times with a high success rate.

Researchers at Talos conducted tests on the fingerprint sensors of popular Android, iOS smartphones as well as other mediums like laptops and encrypted USB drives. The results were surprising. According to their official findings, the company’s hackers could break into a device with a staggering average success rate of over 80%. The statement read, “Our tests showed that — on average — we achieved an 80 percent success rate while using the fake fingerprints, where the sensors were bypassed at least once."

The study was done by using clones of fingerprints that used sophisticated technology to mimic the texture of skin and fingerprint of the owner of the device. The statement further read, “The results show fingerprints are good enough to protect the average person's privacy if they lose their phone. However, a person that is likely to be targeted by a well-funded and motivated actor should not use fingerprint authentication."

The research shows that the invention of 3D printers has made it easy for hackers to clone fingerprints on devices. The mold for the fingerprint was created using a 3D printer and the fingerprint was then recreated using textile glue.

Though the process to recreate fingerprints would take a lot of sophisticated technology, the success rate of 80% on an average indicates that in coming times smartphone manufacturers will have to implement better ways to safeguard our technology.

