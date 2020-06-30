Researchers find new variant of Golang cryptominer with likely links to China

“Malicious actors are once again turning to Golang as a malware language since it is not commonly tracked by antivirus software. As it targets vulnerable servers, it is still a top threat vector that cybercriminals look to exploit. However, we can defend organisations against this malware by monitoring the endpoints for suspicious activity as well as the surge in CPU usage, which is associated with most cryptominers," Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda Networks said in a statement.