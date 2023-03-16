Resident Evil 4 Remake has been highly anticipated by fans for 15 long years, and now that the release is finally on the horizon, many are eagerly seeking ways to secure their copy and be among the first to experience this iconic horror survivor. If you're one of these fans, you may be wondering how to pre-order the game and ensure that you don't miss out.

In this article, we will outline the necessary steps to pre-order Resident Evil 4 Remake and help you prepare for the ultimate horror experience.

Regardless of the platform, Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Pre-ordering the game will cost $59.99, while the deluxe edition will cost $69.99.

It is worth noting that prices may increase after the game's initial launch. To ensure access to pre-order bonuses, we recommend pre-ordering now. To pre-order, simply visit the official store for your respective gaming console and search for "Resident Evil 4" in the search bar.

Once you search for "Resident Evil 4" in the store, you'll be presented with two editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Choose the edition you want to purchase, complete the transaction, and voila! You're ready to immerse yourself in the harrowing world of Resident Evil 4.

By pre-ordering Resident Evil 4, you'll receive exclusive rewards such as costumes, items, and more, which will enhance your gaming experience. Each edition - Standard and Deluxe - comes with its own set of benefits:

Here are some of the rewards for Resident Evil 4 standard edition pre-order.

Attaché: Gold CaseCharm: Handgun Ammo

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition pre-order rewards

Attaché: Gold CaseAttaché: Classic CaseCharm: Handgun AmmoCharm: Green Herb

In addition to the rewards listed above, the Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition offers plenty of complementary content, including an added DLC Pack. Here’s what it offers:

Leon & Ashley Costumes: CasualLeon & Ashley Costumes: RomanticLeon Costume & Filter: HeroLeon Costume & Filter: VillainLeon Accessory: Sunglasses (Sporty)Deluxe Weapon: Sentinel NineDeluxe Weapon: Skull ShakerOriginal Version Soundtrack SwapTreasure Map: Expansion