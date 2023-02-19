Resident Evil 4 remake to return: Here’s release date, PC requirements, more

Resident Evil 4 remake from Capcom is all set to release in March this year. The all-time popular game is a remake of the original title which was released in 2005. This third person survival horror game will be released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The Resident Evil 4 remake game is likely to get improved graphics and detailed character designs with backgrounds. This upcoming game will release on March 24, 2023 and be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox Series S and Windows.

It is noteworthy that the game does not need hi-tech gaming PC requirements and can be played on a normal PC. Those who do not know, the story-line of Resident Evil 4 remake is set in a village of Spain. The game follows the story of Leon Kennedy. He leaves for a mission to save the daughter of the President from parasite worshipping cultists. The intense game tests your survival instincts and offers you a fanatic horror experience.

The recent trailer of the game revealed the story-line and impressive visuals. It showed how Leon struggles to rescue Ashley from the sinister machinations who are responsible for the evil cult and grips the Spanish village with darkness. This game clubs the third-person OSS action with stealth elements and inventory management which delivers a true survival experience.

It will be interesting to witness how the company will add new sidequests, different monsters, enemies, and parry mechanics in Leon’s way to rescue Ashley. Reportedly, it is believed that Ashely would not get a health bar. Instead, she will enter the game with a downed state. In case she gets lots of health damages and the players fail to revive her, she can also die. This can be done to make her look like a natural companion, as per an official from the title developer.

Here are the minimum system requirements for PC:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM: 8GB

Settings: 1080p at 45fps

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1070

RAM: 16GB

Settings: 1080p at 60fps