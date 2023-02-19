Resident Evil 4 remake to return: Here’s release date, PC requirements, more
- The Resident Evil 4 remake game is likely to get improved graphics and detailed character designs with backgrounds. This upcoming game will release on March 24, 2023 and be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox Series S and Windows.
Resident Evil 4 remake from Capcom is all set to release in March this year. The all-time popular game is a remake of the original title which was released in 2005. This third person survival horror game will be released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
