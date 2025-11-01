Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders go live: Release date, what's new and PS5-exclusive features

Capcom has officially opened pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem, the latest entry in its long-running survival horror franchise. The game is set to launch on 27 February 2026 for PlayStation 5, and fans can now secure both the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions.

To mark the occasion, Capcom has released a special “Road to Requiem” video retracing the series’ 30-year journey from its 1996 debut on the original PlayStation to the upcoming title’s modern evolution.

Pre-orders open for Resident Evil Requiem Players who pre-order Resident Evil Requiem will receive a Grace’s Costume: Apocalypse outfit as a special bonus. The Digital Deluxe Edition expands the experience further, offering five costumes, including Grace’s Costume: Dimitrescu inspired by the iconic Lady Dimitrescu, four weapon skins, two screen filters, two charms, an audio pack, and additional collectible files within the game.

Resident Evil Requiem gets new characters Requiem introduces Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent and the newest protagonist in the Resident Evil universe. Known for her sharp analytical mind, Grace finds herself caught in a terrifying situation that will test her instincts and resilience. The game promises to retain the series’ hallmarks of tense exploration, puzzles, and resource management while offering a choice between first- and third-person perspectives to suit different playstyles.

Requiem introduces Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent and the newest protagonist in the Resident Evil universe.

PlayStation 5 exclusive features The PS5 version will take advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, offering an even deeper sense of immersion during combat and exploration.

Celebrating Resident Evil’s PlayStation legacy Capcom also reflected on the franchise’s long-standing connection with PlayStation. From the original Resident Evil (1996) that introduced Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, to Resident Evil 2 and 3, which expanded the story to Raccoon City, and later titles like Resident Evil 4, 7: Biohazard, and Village, the series has consistently evolved while staying true to its survival horror roots.

PlayStation exclusives such as the Kitchen and Maiden demos, and the ability to play Resident Evil 7 entirely in VR, have further deepened the brand’s ties with Sony’s platform.