Resident Evil Requiem officially arriving next year: Launch date, new characters, storyline and more

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth installment in the single-player survival horror game franchise, was unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2025. The new game will be released across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on 27 February, 2026.
40% OFF
₹9499₹15900
Get This
79% OFF
₹3699₹17800
Get This
74% OFF
₹2833₹11000
Get This
55% OFF
₹44990₹99999
Get This
49% OFF
₹23999₹84653.98
Get This
40% OFF
₹39990₹19995
Get This
70% OFF
₹4299₹14500
Get This
Talking about the new game on its website, Resident Evil developer Capcom wrote, “Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.”
“Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before, with complex character details like lifelike facial expressions, realistic skin textures, and even high-fidelity sweat droplets that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats. Resident Evil Requiem takes the series back to the iconic Raccoon City, home of the biological disaster that shook the world, combining deeply terrifying aspects of psychological horror with pulse-pounding action that franchise fans know and love.” the company said in a release.
Capcom also promised that a lot more ‘horrors’ from the new game will be revealed throughout the year, which will include the first playable version being available at Gamescom 2025.
Notably, the last game in this popular franchise, Resident Evil Village, was launched back in 2021 while the original Resident Evil game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara for PlayStation and debuted in 1996.
Apart from the announcement, Capcom has also released a trailer for the upcoming game showing footage of a destroyed Raccoon City—the fictional city which was destroyed at the end of Resident Evil 3.
The trailer video shows a new character of FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft who is investigating a series of grim and mysterious deaths. She is revealed to be the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft who was murdered at the Remwood Hotel and was previously a playable character in Resident Evil Outbreak.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.