Resident Evil Requiem officially arriving next year: Launch date, new characters, storyline and more

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth installment in the franchise, will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on February 27, 2026. Set in Raccoon City, it promises spine-chilling realism and an immersive experience with rich characters and pulse-pounding action.

Aman Gupta
Published7 Jun 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Resident Evil Requiem will be released in 2026
Resident Evil Requiem will be released in 2026

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth installment in the single-player survival horror game franchise, was unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2025. The new game will be released across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on 27 February, 2026.

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

    Amazon

    ₹9499

    ₹15900

    Get This

    Discount

    79% OFF

    Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Amazon

      ₹3699

      ₹17800

      Get This

      Discount

      74% OFF

      Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

        Amazon

        ₹2833

        ₹11000

        Get This

        Discount

        55% OFF

        Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

          Amazon

          ₹44990

          ₹99999

          Get This

          Discount

          49% OFF

          Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

            Amazon

            ₹23999

            ₹84653.98

            Get This

            Discount

            40% OFF

            Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

              Amazon

              ₹39990

              ₹19995

              Get This

              Discount

              46% OFF

              Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

              Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

                Amazon

                ₹5104

                ₹9499

                Get This

                Discount

                47% OFF

                TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                  Amazon

                  ₹18990

                  ₹35990

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  70% OFF

                  KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                  KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                    Amazon

                    ₹4299

                    ₹14500

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    47% OFF

                    Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                    Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                      Amazon

                      ₹7999

                      ₹14999

                      Get This

                      Also Read | Take-Two sees annual bookings below revised estimates as 'GTA VI' delay weighs

                      Talking about the new game on its website, Resident Evil developer Capcom wrote, “Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.”

                      “Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before, with complex character details like lifelike facial expressions, realistic skin textures, and even high-fidelity sweat droplets that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats. Resident Evil Requiem takes the series back to the iconic Raccoon City, home of the biological disaster that shook the world, combining deeply terrifying aspects of psychological horror with pulse-pounding action that franchise fans know and love.” the company said in a release.

                      Capcom also promised that a lot more ‘horrors’ from the new game will be revealed throughout the year, which will include the first playable version being available at Gamescom 2025.

                      Notably, the last game in this popular franchise, Resident Evil Village, was launched back in 2021 while the original Resident Evil game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara for PlayStation and debuted in 1996.

                      What to expect from Resident Evil Requiem?

                      Apart from the announcement, Capcom has also released a trailer for the upcoming game showing footage of a destroyed Raccoon City—the fictional city which was destroyed at the end of Resident Evil 3.

                      The trailer video shows a new character of FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft who is investigating a series of grim and mysterious deaths. She is revealed to be the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft who was murdered at the Remwood Hotel and was previously a playable character in Resident Evil Outbreak.

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsResident Evil Requiem officially arriving next year: Launch date, new characters, storyline and more
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.