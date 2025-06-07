Resident Evil Requiem officially arriving next year: Launch date, new characters, storyline and more

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth installment in the single-player survival horror game franchise, was unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2025. The new game will be released across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on 27 February, 2026.

Talking about the new game on its website, Resident Evil developer Capcom wrote, “Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.”

“Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before, with complex character details like lifelike facial expressions, realistic skin textures, and even high-fidelity sweat droplets that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats. Resident Evil Requiem takes the series back to the iconic Raccoon City, home of the biological disaster that shook the world, combining deeply terrifying aspects of psychological horror with pulse-pounding action that franchise fans know and love.” the company said in a release.

Capcom also promised that a lot more ‘horrors’ from the new game will be revealed throughout the year, which will include the first playable version being available at Gamescom 2025.

Notably, the last game in this popular franchise, Resident Evil Village, was launched back in 2021 while the original Resident Evil game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara for PlayStation and debuted in 1996.

What to expect from Resident Evil Requiem? Apart from the announcement, Capcom has also released a trailer for the upcoming game showing footage of a destroyed Raccoon City—the fictional city which was destroyed at the end of Resident Evil 3.

