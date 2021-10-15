Restaurants report uptick in tech adoption: Survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The covid-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent lockdowns battered the restaurant industry, prompting restaurants to not only work deeply with aggregators but also develop their own ordering capabilities
New Delhi: Over 90% restaurants surveyed by restaurant tech solutions platform Dineout said the pandemic has increased their adoption of technology and also pushed consumers to use digital menus to place orders in-store, it said in a survey this week.
The covid-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent lockdowns battered the restaurant industry last year. Meanwhile, it helped those that were equipped to deliver orders quickly.
As a result, most restaurants were prompted to not only work deeply with aggregators but also develop their own ordering capabilities.
Dineout surveyed restaurant owners, food and beverage consultants, and restaurant general managers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities. In all 2,000 responses were collated.
The report found an uptick in technology adoption by restaurants to manage their daily operations and to further minimise their dependency on aggregators. “Online reservation systems, loyalty programs, and targeted marketing solutions provide restaurants with an opportunity to retain customers and provide a safe customer experience," it said.
More than 90% of restaurateurs believe owning customer data can help boost their business.
Meanwhile, 81% of restaurants believe that their own website is a more cost-effective medium to generate direct order. Nearly 70% of those surveyed said consumers prefer using digital menus. In fact, technology solutions like QR- based menus, online reservations, and feedbacks are now ingrained in the system, it said.
Over 90% of those surveyed said that owning customer data can help them serve and reach out to shoppers directly. Over 70% of those surveyed said social media is quite helpful when it comes to generating orders for their restaurant. Almost all of the surveyed said digital market during the pandemic has been very important.