Retail stores tap into AI to integrate online, offline buyer experiences

Bengaluru and San Francisco based AI solutions provider Algonomy has deployed an AI-based decision engine called Xen AI for Pantaloons, a multi-brand retail chain owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Xen AI selects the most optimal experience for every interaction in real-time, based on the customer’s profile and stage in the buying journey. For instance, if a lady customer browses for a peach dress online and later visits the store to try it, a store associate uses an app to assist her better based on her preferences, behavioural data, searches and past purchases, said Bhavna Sachar, director, product marketing at Algonomy. The idea is to use AI-based personalization to offer tailored omnichannel experiences to customers, she said.