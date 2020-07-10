Retooling for a new world with faster, leaner and smarter tech

The current, omnipresent WFH theme (WFH 1.0), which could achieve only up to 80% of pre-covid productivity levels, will have to be revamped, such that it provides higher productivity, quality and security than pre-covid times. We call it WFH 2.0. Finally, security needs have to be called out separately. We are looking at a permanent upward shift in “online" interactions across industries. Cybersecurity incidents will rise significantly and organizations will have to remain proactive and ahead of the curve to stay safe.