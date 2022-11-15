Revised data protection law ready, will ease compliance

Companies misusing user data will face “punitive and financial" consequences once the proposed data protection law comes into effect, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for information technology, said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Citing a New York Times news report on tech major Google’s $391.5-million privacy settlement in the US for allegedly misleading users into believing that they had turned off location tracking, Chandrashekhar said: “India’s #DigitalDataProtection bill will put a stop to this, & ensure that any platform or intermediary that does this will face punitive & financial consequences." The draft (data protection) bill is ready to be released, said two industry insiders in the know, requesting anonymity.
Two people, also seeking anonymity, confirmed the development and said the bill should be released in a matter of days, maybe as early as Wednesday. However, there was no official confirmation of the release date.
The government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 in August. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2019. Subsequently, a joint parliamentary committee in a 16 December 2021 report tabled in the parliament, said that the law should bring both personal and non-personal data under its purview. The proposal, however, was vehemently opposed by a section of the industry.
According to the two officials cited above, the updated version of the bill will deal with personal data and leave out non-personal data. Additionally, it will also deal with digital data, that is, data obtained through digital means, such as apps and websites, they added.
A senior government official said the data protection bill is expected within this week and may relax some data localization, data storage and data processing norms. Furthermore, the provisions for compliance will be reduced, which in turn will help India’s booming startup ecosystem.
The bill is not likely to regulate devices or include provisions for testing and certification of hardware, he said seeking anonymity. Intermediaries currently regulated under the IT intermediary guidelines are also not likely to figure in the draft bill to make sure there are no regulatory overlaps.
Besides, the proposed bill will make it easier for companies to comply with the new guidelines on data protection, which is good news for India’s startup ecosystem.