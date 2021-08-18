Rift forms on Didi’s board following Beijing’s regulatory assault

Alibaba and Tencent are facing their own regulatory issues and can ill afford further entanglements with Didi’s problems. In April, Alibaba was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine for anticompetitive behavior on its e-commerce marketplace. Various Tencent subsidiaries have also faced punitive actions, although the company as a whole hasn’t been the subject of major regulatory scrutiny. Shares of both companies have tumbled this year.

