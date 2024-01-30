Rights issue caps Byju's wild ride from top startup to throwaway valuation
Summary
- Investors have 30 days to decide if they want to participate. The steep discount means those who do not participate will face massive erosion of their shareholding.
Online tutor Byju’s has agreed to a post-money valuation of $225 million as it approaches existing investors for $200 million to stay afloat, two people aware of the matter said, a stunning decline from the $22 billion it commanded as the country’s most valued startup just two years ago.