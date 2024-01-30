Rights issue caps Byju's wild ride from top startup to throwaway valuation

“One of the reasons we are considering a rights issue is that it allows every shareholder an equal opportunity to participate and maintain their respective shareholding in the company. We are aware that there has been media speculation on the current valuation of the company. … It is an equal opportunity to all shareholders to participate and maintain shareholding without the need to ascribe valuations. We shall take a decision in the larger interest of the company," Raveendran said in a letter to his shareholders. Raveendran will have to bring in around $43 million to maintain his 24% shareholding.