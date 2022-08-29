Jio Cloud PC coming soon:How this new solution from Reliance is a ‘game changer’

“Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be Stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse," it further added.