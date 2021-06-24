Reliance Jio has launched the new JioPhone Next in India. The new phone has been developed in partnership with Google. The company has announced that the new device will the cheapest smartphone not only in India but also in the world.

JioPhone Next will be available from 10 September on Ganesh Chaturthi. The phone will be first launched in India and then taken to the rest of the world.

JioPhone Next is a smartphone that will support the entire suite of apps from Google and Jio as well as the Android Play Store. The phone will use an optimised version of Android.

The image of the new phone was shared during the Reliance AGM. Going by the image shared by Reliance Jio, the device will feature a full touch display. The power and volume buttons will be placed on the right side of the device.

The phone will support voice assistant and will even come equipped with a 'smart camera' that will support augmented reality filters.

For increased accessibility, the phone will also support automatic read-aloud of screen text and language translation.

During the AGM, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said, "I'm excited that today, we can announce the next steps in this vision: Starting with a new, affordable, Jio smartphone, created with Google."

He further stated, "Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India… And it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time…. And we can't wait to show you the device later this year."

The company has not revealed much about the new smartphone. Earlier reports had suggested that the companies were facing glitches in the development of the device due to supply chain issues. The complete list of features of the new smartphone is expected to be unveiled during the launch later this year.

Reliance Industries had announced last year that Google invested ₹33,737 crore in the Indian company, giving the global tech-giant a 7.7% stake in Jio.

During the AGM, the company announced that over 37.9 million new consumers added to Jio. Reliance Jio has over 425 million subscribers in the country. The company has registered a 45% growth in data usage in India. Reliance Jio is expected to add 200 million new customers.









