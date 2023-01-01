Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  RIP: Tech that died in 2022

1 min read . 05:57 PM ISTChristopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal
After a two-decade iPod run, Apple announced in May it would stop making the final model—the iPod Touch

From the iPod to Kindle Newsstand, products that once seemed promising came to an end

As we look ahead to the tech trends we face in 2023, we should also spare a moment to reflect on the gadgets and software that headed into the sunset in 2022.

Meta Portal 2018-2022

Despite cool video-calling tricks, the Portal never found mass appeal—even during Covid-lockdown Zoom marathons. After Facebook became Meta and refocused on its core business and the metaverse, it pulled the Portal plug.

Snap Pixy 2022-2022

Cartons of milk last longer than Snap’s little yellow self-flying drone. When it was released in April, Snap was still flying high. By August, the Snapchat maker was in fiscal dire straits. So long, cutie!

iPod 2001-2022

After a two-decade iPod run, Apple announced in May it would stop making the final model—the iPod Touch. The cause of its demise? Apple‘s own iPhone and all those streaming music apps.

Google Stadia 2019-2022

Launched to much excitement, Google’s cloud-streaming videogame service was meant to change the industry. Instead, Stadia didn’t gain traction with users and never released any hit games.

Amazon Cloud Cam 2017-2022

One of the first Alexa-connected home-security cameras, Cloud Cam was quickly eclipsed in Amazon‘s lineup by its acquisitions of Ring and Blink. Amazon decided to give loyal Cloud Cam customers Blink replacements.

Kindle Newsstand 2011-2022

One attempt to build excitement for its Fire tablet was Amazon’s subscription service for newspapers and magazines, Kindle Newsstand. A decade later, it turns out people prefer actual magazines—or the web.

BlackBerry OS 1999-2022

On Jan. 4, BlackBerrycut service to software that powers its legacy devices—the second-most iconic smartphones in history. Android-powered BlackBerry devices continue to work, but this marks the end of an era.

