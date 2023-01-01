RIP: Tech that died in 2022
From the iPod to Kindle Newsstand, products that once seemed promising came to an end
As we look ahead to the tech trends we face in 2023, we should also spare a moment to reflect on the gadgets and software that headed into the sunset in 2022.
Despite cool video-calling tricks, the Portal never found mass appeal—even during Covid-lockdown Zoom marathons. After Facebook became Meta and refocused on its core business and the metaverse, it pulled the Portal plug.
Cartons of milk last longer than Snap’s little yellow self-flying drone. When it was released in April, Snap was still flying high. By August, the Snapchat maker was in fiscal dire straits. So long, cutie!
After a two-decade iPod run, Apple announced in May it would stop making the final model—the iPod Touch. The cause of its demise? Apple‘s own iPhone and all those streaming music apps.
Launched to much excitement, Google’s cloud-streaming videogame service was meant to change the industry. Instead, Stadia didn’t gain traction with users and never released any hit games.
One of the first Alexa-connected home-security cameras, Cloud Cam was quickly eclipsed in Amazon‘s lineup by its acquisitions of Ring and Blink. Amazon decided to give loyal Cloud Cam customers Blink replacements.
One attempt to build excitement for its Fire tablet was Amazon’s subscription service for newspapers and magazines, Kindle Newsstand. A decade later, it turns out people prefer actual magazines—or the web.
On Jan. 4, BlackBerrycut service to software that powers its legacy devices—the second-most iconic smartphones in history. Android-powered BlackBerry devices continue to work, but this marks the end of an era.