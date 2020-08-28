Rise of the smalltown gamers

When the lockdown began, Paytm First Games saw a sharp increase in new users. They were adding over 100,000 users every day and a major part of this came from smaller cities. “In June, we noticed a 15% dip on average in overall users. But from July we grew 20% over May. Even after the lifting of the lockdown, gaming as a category continues to grow," said Sudhanshu Gupta, chief operating officer, Paytm First Games.