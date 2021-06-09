With yesterday’s change, participation for this screen is now free and it will include up to 12 search providers. The first five will be the most popular Search providers in a particular country, based on data from web analytics firm StatCounter. “Up to seven remaining eligible general search services will be shown below the initial five services, similarly ordered randomly. In the event there are more than seven remaining general search services in a given country, the seven services to be shown on the choice screen in that country will be selected at random each time the choice screen is displayed," Google noted in a separate post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}