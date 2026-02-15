Roblox down? Hundreds of users report issues with server connection and gameplay

Roblox users have reported issues accessing the popular online gaming platform, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing a spike in complaints.

According to Downdetector, more than 300 users flagged problems earlier today in the US, indicating potential disruptions affecting gameplay, logins, or server connections.

As per the Downdetector data, 44% of users reported problems related to server connections, while 35% flagged issues affecting gameplay. A further 12% said they were experiencing difficulties accessing the website.

Official status page shows no disruption It is also noteworthy that the official service status page for Roblox shows the platform is fully operational and notes no outages or service interruptions.

Advertisement

Major outage reported last December To recall, Roblox experienced a significant service disruption last December, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform or play games smoothly.

Data from Downdetector showed that more than 29,000 users in the United States reported issues at the time. The official Roblox status page had then stated, “We are investigating an issue preventing users from accessing the website.”

The exact cause of the disruption was not confirmed, with possibilities ranging from server overload and technical glitches to maintenance-related problems.