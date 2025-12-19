Roblox down? Thousands of users report disruption and login failures in the US

Roblox, the popular online gaming and game-creation platform, is reportedly experiencing a major service disruption on Friday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform or play games smoothly.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems surged sharply, indicating a widespread network issue affecting users across regions.

Over 29,000 complaints reported in the US Downdetector data shows that more than 29,000 users in the United States reported issues with Roblox around 10:21 AM IST, which corresponds to 9:51 PM EST on Thursday. The spike in complaints suggests that the outage began late evening in the US and continued into Friday.

Roblox responds to the outage The official status page of Roblox says, “We are investigating an issue preventing users from accessing the website.” It remains unclear whether the disruption was caused by server overload, technical glitches, or maintenance-related issues.

Website access most affected Breakdown data from Downdetector suggests that the majority of users faced issues accessing the Roblox website. Around 63% of reported problems were related to website outages.

Meanwhile, 27% of users reported server connection issues, while 10% experienced problems during gameplay, including crashes and lag. Notably, Downdetector showed that Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and others were among the top-hit areas affected by the service disruption.

The Roblox outage quickly triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with frustrated players turning to X to share their experiences and vent their anger.

Roblox outage sparks wave of reactions on X

One X user, @gorgeousblox, posted, “Like if ROBLOX IS DOWN for you,” while sharing an image displaying Error Code 9007, which several users reported encountering during the outage.

Others chose humour to cope with the disruption. Another user took a playful jab at the gaming platform, tweeting, “Photo LEAKED of a #Roblox employee on a scrumptious lunch break while the Roblox servers are DOWN!:”

Meanwhile, disappointment was evident among regular players. X user @kuroberries_ wrote, “Roblox is down im gonna cry I just wanted to play some royale high.”

